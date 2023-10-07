 Skip to content

Coloring Game: Pixel update for 7 October 2023

Fixed the wrong Window size bug

Fixed a bug with the wrong Window size when using Windowed mode.

Changed files in this update

Coloring Game: Pixel Content Depot 1173831
Хранилище Coloring Game: Pixel x64 Depot 1173832
