Hello guys

You've probably noticed a few updates going through yesterday and today, so here's the change-log for these

I will, as usual, be adding more to this change-log as bugs are reported or changes are made

ADDITIONS

New Naval Convoy Route tile. I Implemented this new tile on Europe 1939 and 1941 to represent the convoy routes between USA and Britain. They produce 50 income and nothing when captured. The purpose of those tiles is to recreate the battle of the atlantic where one side needs to defend its convoy routes (Allies) and the Axis must take control of it to deny any additional income for the British/Soviet Union.

Dedicated background to counters for Marines units featuring a neat little anchor icon (Thank you @Mysh for the suggestion).

Paid mods are now allowed to be posted on the Workshop.

CHANGES

FIXES