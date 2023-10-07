

Hello, stalkers! We have a new update 1.00.30 for you.

What's new:

☢️ Added Makarov Pistol.

☢️ Added an ammo box for the Makarov Pistol.

☢️ Added English voice-over for the bonus level.

☢️ Introduced a firm grip feature for weapon barrels, just like the weapon stock handles. This will help players to not constantly hold the trigger button to grip the weapon. It can be activated both in the PDA and the main menu.

☢️ Added notes to help better understand the world of the Zone.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 Anomaly zones have been refined; there were cases where they did not deal damage when entered.

🔸 Minor bugs on some levels have been fixed.

🔸 Grass display on certain levels has been corrected.

🔸 Interaction with some main menu buttons has been fixed.

🔸 Improved interaction with the hero's PDA.

🔸 Lighting on the bonus level with shadows turned off has been adjusted.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone, just like our life, is constantly changing, and each trip into it presents a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! There's much more to come!