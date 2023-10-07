 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Strategy Football 2024 update for 7 October 2023

Update notes for 10/7/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12383422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: can now Sim Possession on Casual Defense
  • Fixed: display of won-loss streak after first playoff round
  • Fixed: Mac crash with bad initial leagues
  • Improved diagram: spread players out more, easier to read names and ratings
  • Added new User option to increase offensive red zone performance

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2459101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link