Update notes for 10/7/2023

- Fixed: can now Sim Possession on Casual Defense
- Fixed: display of won-loss streak after first playoff round
- Fixed: Mac crash with bad initial leagues
- Improved diagram: spread players out more, easier to read names and ratings
- Added new User option to increase offensive red zone performance
Pro Strategy Football 2024 update for 7 October 2023
