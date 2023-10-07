Update Notes 0.1.1.3

Hello everyone,

Today we're releasing a small hotfix for Sunrise's Order in an effort to correct some issues that could be affecting your gameplay experience, particularly in the skill tree.

Indeed, some players have notified us that certain texts in the skills did not match the images displayed, which could lead to confusion.

Here are some other small changes that have been made:

Modifications and improvements

Some keyboard/mouse controls have been modified.

The "TAB" key will now be used to change the inventory bar at the bottom of the interface.

The "I" button will now open the player's inventory.

Bug fixes

Correction of graphic displays when finalizing contracts.

Correction of translations

Selecting a donation in the museum now works correctly with the mouse.

Additional notes:

If you wish to have the new controls, go to the controls settings and click on the option at the top to restore the default controls.

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

