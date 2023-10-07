0.17.18b hotfix

Hey,
This is a small hotfix:
- fixed autoexplore getting stuck in Hythe
- fixed game sometimes freezing when traveling through Pyres
- fixed wrong order of single handed/2handed encumbrance in item description
Cheers,
Bartek
