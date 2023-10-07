 Skip to content

Lost Flame update for 7 October 2023

0.17.18b hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12383315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,
This is a small hotfix:

  • fixed autoexplore getting stuck in Hythe
  • fixed game sometimes freezing when traveling through Pyres
  • fixed wrong order of single handed/2handed encumbrance in item description

Cheers,
Bartek

