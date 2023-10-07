New in V0.3.3

Fixed:

Enemies not following when you stand on a tire or something simple (Open to any feedback or bugs that come from this, it's a bit tricky to resolve)

Escape should be working properly now

No more popups (therefore no more bugs related to these)

Various building fixes (a few minor issues are in lower priority bugs in the Trello) (no shadows on blueprints, labels should be more easily visible now)

Settings should persist now

Can't reach things in cupboards now until you open them

More pipes for sink

Fixed "no stamina" showing on game over

Removed spring requirement from bed crafting

Dot on time passing items should be gone (i hope)

You can now walk through a door frame

Action bugs should be fixed (sleeping, hand washing, etc)

Storage unit text fixed

Ceiling placement fixed

Cars no longer float

Health bar issues should be fixed

Items shouldn't fall through blue print floor / built floor anymore