Fixed:
Enemies not following when you stand on a tire or something simple (Open to any feedback or bugs that come from this, it's a bit tricky to resolve)
Escape should be working properly now
No more popups (therefore no more bugs related to these)
Various building fixes (a few minor issues are in lower priority bugs in the Trello) (no shadows on blueprints, labels should be more easily visible now)
Settings should persist now
Can't reach things in cupboards now until you open them
More pipes for sink
Fixed "no stamina" showing on game over
Removed spring requirement from bed crafting
Dot on time passing items should be gone (i hope)
You can now walk through a door frame
Action bugs should be fixed (sleeping, hand washing, etc)
Storage unit text fixed
Ceiling placement fixed
Cars no longer float
Health bar issues should be fixed
Items shouldn't fall through blue print floor / built floor anymore
STRAIN Playtest update for 7 October 2023
New in V0.3.3
