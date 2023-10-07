 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 7 October 2023

v3.0 UI Update Part 2 & New Role: Cupid Duck

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Why 3.0?

Goose Goose Duck has undergone major reworks! The team has been reworking entire codebase to allow for major future updates (We erased all the code and rewrote it, maybe better, maybe not) as well as some major optimizations. This should result in better performance on a wider range of devices!

UI Update Part 2

Improved Layout!

  • Quick Access to Claw Machines.
  • Quick Access to Collections to equip Pet of the Week.
  • Quick Access to Tutorial.

Collections

Improved Layout!

  • Eye Separation! You can now equip your favorite eyes with your favorite hat/hair!
  • Filter, search, save, and favorite your outfit combinations!


Friends List

Improved Appearance!

New Role: Queen Cupid Duck


You charm players to link their lives. If they slap each other in time, they will prevent the link.
Available on Eagleton Springs!

