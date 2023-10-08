Menyr October update: New features and improvements

This October update introduces a new biome and essential improvements:

1. The arrival of the coniferous biome

Discover the new coniferous environment, characterized by dense pine and fir forests. Give your new maps a mountain feel! For the creation of this biome, specific assets have been designed and are at your disposal.

2. Expanded outdoor construction palette

With the addition of a hundred assets dedicated to outdoor construction, set up camps, build walls and diversify your outdoor layouts.

3. Optimizations and fixes

Various improvements have been made to enhance the stability and fluidity of the generator, offering an improved user experience.

[Important information for the next update:[/b]

The next update will result in an unavoidable loss of data. We encourage the community to anticipate this transition and take full advantage of the new features to come.

Thank you for your support!