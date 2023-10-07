 Skip to content

Pathless Woods: Prologue update for 7 October 2023

Update instructions for version 0.388

Update instructions for version 0.388

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Repair issues such as unit falling underground

  2. AI adjustment for small animals, incorporating fear of escape

  3. Quick selection of items that can be used in nearby containers

  4. If the backpack durability is 0, you cannot organize the backpack

  5. Change the 500 physique required for the preface task to 200 physique

  6. Adjust some ingredient data

