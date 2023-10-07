-
Repair issues such as unit falling underground
AI adjustment for small animals, incorporating fear of escape
Quick selection of items that can be used in nearby containers
If the backpack durability is 0, you cannot organize the backpack
Change the 500 physique required for the preface task to 200 physique
Adjust some ingredient data
Pathless Woods: Prologue update for 7 October 2023
Update instructions for version 0.388
