 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 7 October 2023

[Bug Fix] Fixed typo and menu issue + added THE END screen

Share · View all patches · Build 12383145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a typo in one of the dialogues of Chapter 2("existin" -> "existing")
  • Fixed controller and keyboard navigation in the Settings menu, specifically in the SFX slider
  • Added a The End screen at the end of Chapter 2

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2483151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link