- Fixed a typo in one of the dialogues of Chapter 2("existin" -> "existing")
- Fixed controller and keyboard navigation in the Settings menu, specifically in the SFX slider
- Added a The End screen at the end of Chapter 2
8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 7 October 2023
[Bug Fix] Fixed typo and menu issue + added THE END screen
