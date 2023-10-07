- Added Explanation for Each Stat in the Ball Choice Screen
- Added Unlockable Jump Pad Skill
- Exiting a Game now brings back to the 'Play' screen and not to the Main Menu
Roll for Life Playtest update for 7 October 2023
Update Notes (0.0.21)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
