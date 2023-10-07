 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roll for Life Playtest update for 7 October 2023

Update Notes (0.0.21)

Share · View all patches · Build 12383090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Explanation for Each Stat in the Ball Choice Screen
  • Added Unlockable Jump Pad Skill
  • Exiting a Game now brings back to the 'Play' screen and not to the Main Menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2635781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link