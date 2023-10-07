Patch For September 7th

Today we have HUGE update! First of all, introduced 5 more raids for raids level 50 - 70 including new raid boss the el champion. Introduced new tier 3 troop the noble swordsman. Fixed druid damage formulas, a little bit nerfed the sir wolf so now he is easier to complete. Also, major change that now raids have daily raid limit which is 300 and it resets every day. Assuming one raid takes one minute to play there should be available 5 hours of active game play (and single reset possibility for power gamers for 25 gems). This change was introduced in order to prevent 24/7 macro raids and for that reason I have noticed several players have been used macros. Undoubtfully within this critical change, I have applied penalties for everyone who I have identified to be using macros. The use of any cheating is not allowed and in further cases may lead to a permanent deletion of account. Lastly, spoiler alert- this week I will be working on open world creature camps and an amazing RPG story lines related within the open world creature camps. I hope to deliver those changes soon!