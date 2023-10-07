Game Update, Build 0028

While the Unity debacle was happening in the previous month, we decided to hold back on developing major new features for the game. In the meantime, we have spent some time researching on alternative game engines, in addition to polishing and fixing some long standing issues within the game. After the most recent announcement by Unity, we've decided to continue to stick with this game engine and development of TS should continue as planned

New Car: Makushi



A well balanced car that looks as good as it drives. We think that its greatest aspect is how well it handles, give it a try!

New Automatic Save Backup System

We have received reports of save files getting corrupted and players losing all their progress, and we understand how frustrating this can be! As such, in this new build of the game, the latest 10 save files will be kept. When loading, the game will search for the newest file, and if it is corrupted, the game will automatically attempt to load the older save files. Hopefully, this will prevent total loss of game progress and only rollback some progress in the event of a file corruption

Collision Sounds

One of the most requested additions is for collisions to have a little more oomph. We've now added collision sounds, and we think they sound pretty good and add a decent amount of immersion to the game

Rendering Optimizations

Another long standing complaint is that the game runs poorer than expected. We've worked on optimizing much of the rendering pipeline of the game: as such, it should now yield a much higher framerate. However, this is not the end of our optimisation process! We are still in the midst of making more tweaks and adjustments to further boost the performance of the game. Our work will also lay the groundwork for more graphically demanding features such as rain, and VR. Stay tune for more updates in the coming (month)!

Other Changes and Fixes