Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 7 October 2023

Version 1.36

Please update to the new version. I have fixed most of the reported issues, including

  • aria romance bug
  • lissbeth reset bug
  • better dragon floor rate
  • summon wind and other skills
    and more!
    Thank you

