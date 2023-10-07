 Skip to content

Thief Simulator 2 update for 7 October 2023

1.04 Patch Notes - Major fixes

1.04 Patch Notes - Major fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I've been working hard on fixing all these bugs and stuff. This update is the biggest to date.

Changes:

  • Leg mode when passing time should be no more
  • Added Gamepad Template support: should support all game pads, but might require some tweaking with Steam Input
  • When people are not in the same room as you, their sounds are muffled and they can't hear you that well
  • Added experimental Steam Deck mode (toggled in the main menu)
  • Fixed issue with loading fresh saves
  • Added more exit keys in Jail
  • Bailing from jail on Hardcore costs 3x less
  • Fixed falling through the ground in the hideout
  • Improved sound attenuation from sidewalk NPCs
  • Warehouse plan now respawns in 107
  • Improved player's car sound
  • Police is a bit easier to deal with
  • Fixed 2nd neighbourhood disappearing from the travel list
  • Increased max locker capacity to 999
  • Lowered price of the baton to 1500$
  • Probably fixed the issue with guards walking into the ground in the bank heist
  • Fixed dog changing its routine when eating meat

Also - Please have some more understanding. I'm doing my best, really. It's just one person working on this.

What's planned for 1.1?
Halloween is approaching, so you will receive a new heist update for free - a haunted mansion ːsteamhappyː

Apparently no one lives there, but you might find out it's not true after all.

