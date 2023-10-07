1.04 Patch Notes - Major fixes

Hey everyone, I've been working hard on fixing all these bugs and stuff. This update is the biggest to date.
Changes:
- Leg mode when passing time should be no more
- Added Gamepad Template support: should support all game pads, but might require some tweaking with Steam Input
- When people are not in the same room as you, their sounds are muffled and they can't hear you that well
- Added experimental Steam Deck mode (toggled in the main menu)
- Fixed issue with loading fresh saves
- Added more exit keys in Jail
- Bailing from jail on Hardcore costs 3x less
- Fixed falling through the ground in the hideout
- Improved sound attenuation from sidewalk NPCs
- Warehouse plan now respawns in 107
- Improved player's car sound
- Police is a bit easier to deal with
- Fixed 2nd neighbourhood disappearing from the travel list
- Increased max locker capacity to 999
- Lowered price of the baton to 1500$
- Probably fixed the issue with guards walking into the ground in the bank heist
- Fixed dog changing its routine when eating meat
Also - Please have some more understanding. I'm doing my best, really. It's just one person working on this.
What's planned for 1.1?
Halloween is approaching, so you will receive a new heist update for free - a haunted mansion ːsteamhappyː
Apparently no one lives there, but you might find out it's not true after all.
Changed files in this update