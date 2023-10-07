1.04 Patch Notes - Major fixes

Hey everyone, I've been working hard on fixing all these bugs and stuff. This update is the biggest to date.

Changes:

Leg mode when passing time should be no more

Added Gamepad Template support: should support all game pads, but might require some tweaking with Steam Input

When people are not in the same room as you, their sounds are muffled and they can't hear you that well

Added experimental Steam Deck mode (toggled in the main menu)

Fixed issue with loading fresh saves

Added more exit keys in Jail

Bailing from jail on Hardcore costs 3x less

Fixed falling through the ground in the hideout

Improved sound attenuation from sidewalk NPCs

Warehouse plan now respawns in 107

Improved player's car sound

Police is a bit easier to deal with

Fixed 2nd neighbourhood disappearing from the travel list

Increased max locker capacity to 999

Lowered price of the baton to 1500$

Probably fixed the issue with guards walking into the ground in the bank heist

Fixed dog changing its routine when eating meat

Also - Please have some more understanding. I'm doing my best, really. It's just one person working on this.

What's planned for 1.1?

Halloween is approaching, so you will receive a new heist update for free - a haunted mansion ːsteamhappyː

Apparently no one lives there, but you might find out it's not true after all.