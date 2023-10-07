 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caster's Trap update for 7 October 2023

Patch minor bugs with journal and certain puzzles

Share · View all patches · Build 12382740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Opening the journal for the first time showed a picture. The journal was accessible during the puzzles on doors. Access to the journal has been removed during puzzle-solving.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2490441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link