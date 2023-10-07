Opening the journal for the first time showed a picture. The journal was accessible during the puzzles on doors. Access to the journal has been removed during puzzle-solving.
Caster's Trap update for 7 October 2023
Patch minor bugs with journal and certain puzzles
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2490441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update