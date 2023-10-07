● Fixed Elixir skill prices for "Way of the Jōhyō" & "Hive Management"
● Boosted Elixir gains at the end-game
● Boosted Away income
● Nerfs to the gold gains in the end-game. Tier 13 & Shrine made more expensive
Tap Ninja update for 7 October 2023
Tap Ninja v5.0.8 is live! (yet another update...)
