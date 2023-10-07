Hotfix 7 for 0.0.9

Added a new informative text for training mode below the name of certain objects when close enough to them that provides a short useful tip about the object’s importance and/or what to do with it.
The Database now has a “Hunt Info” tab that replaces the Hunt Computers in Research Sites so that Players can now read about hunts anywhere and anytime.
The “Hunt Computer” has been renamed to “Hunt Info” has been moved from Research Site to the Hunt Maps directly and will only display info about the current Entity Players are hunting. This will help new players notice hunting info prior to interacting with The Offering, better preparing for what they are about to experience.
A new “Deduction Process” table has been added alongside the “Hunt Info” table in the Hunt maps themselves. This new table provides players with a “How To” deduce entities by observing their abilities during hunts. This was a big missing piece for lots of new players, so I hope this added feature provides a better footing for new players and players still learning the game.
UPDATES
Active Training Mode tooltips popups such as evidence that has not yet despawned will now reappear for players that have died and re-entered the dungeon (this should help players pick back up where they left off if they died while looking for evidence that is still active).
The Awakening tooltip popup now lasts the entire duration of an awakening. This should prevent new players from missing the message due to its timing out previously.
Embodiment tooltip popups are now marked as OPTIONAL as they are “technically” not the Main Objective to completing a dungeon run.
The Corruption Level Bar has been updated to blink RED whenever the corruption is at 100 which should make it easier to notice and pay attention to.
Increased the detection radius of afterlife Life Essence so they are much easier to find regardless of difficulty.
Players can now re-enter the dungeon while a Hunt is taking place, however, players are not allowed to cross the Portal and join the Hunt if it is on-going.
The Journal Dungeon Objectives now explain that the objectives are required for Chapter 1 – Page 2 as well as explaining where to find Dungeons by opening the World Map.
Updated Training Mode / new Player objective messages at the top left to be more informative.
Updated the Training Mode text “No XP” in the Astral Shrine to “Grants XP up to Level 5”.
Glutton Ability Change – Gluttony will now choose to devour or purge. If devouring, all players in the hunt will lose a hallucination. If a Hallucination doesn’t exist for that player, they will take sanity damage instead. If Purging, all players will have a Hallucination created with a large red aura that has a 50% chance to possess player if they get too close. This will make the Gluttony Ability much more distinguishable.
Continued enhancements to Mic Input.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where players that start the hunt without everyone first passing through the portal, broke the dungeon state if the hunted players died, preventing the players outside the hunt to be trapped in the dungeon.
Fixed an issue where sometimes (especially in large groups 3-4 players) when someone dies, the afterlife is shown to the Host instead of the client. This issue then prevents players from continuing and as a result, a restart of the server was required.
I hope these updates continue to enhance the player experience and learning pace. Thank you so much and I can't wait for everyone to experience the Halloween updates just around the corner!
