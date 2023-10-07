 Skip to content

Roguevive: Prelude update for 7 October 2023

Melee Weapons

Roguevive: Prelude update for 7 October 2023

Hello Everyone, big thanks for playing the Prelude, a lot more people played than I anticipated.
I will keep the updates coming, weekly.

This one is kinda big, even tho it's a weekly update. It has 4 new weapons, 3 being Melee Weapons.

Patch Notes

  • Change the hp bar color for a better visibility
  • Increase the Little moon distance from the player, and centralized their axis on the player sprite.
  • "Shooting Speed" related texts changed to Attack speed.
  • Xp collector chance to spawn reduced from 0.1 to 0.01, it's supposed to be a somewhat rare event to drop, but at every 1000 enemies was kinda too easy to drop.
  • New weapon Laser Rifle.
  • New weapon Steel Sword.
  • New weapon Katar.
  • New weapon Hammer.
  • New setting option Screen Shake, since the Hammer has a screen shake effect, it can be disabled on the settings menu.
  • 2 new upgrade options.
  • Frisbee don't use ammo anymore and won't show the Soda skill when leveling up.
  • The skin selection is now divided by Head, body and legs.

BIG THANKS to everyone who played the game, it was really cool to see so many players.

I will work on translating Roguevive along this week, so if you wanna see the game on a specific language, feel free to make a request.
But I guess if you are reading this, you are reading English already? Dunno

While the translations are important, I feel the game lacks content for now, so I will try to focus on that as Well, my plan is to Develop at least 7 maps till the end of this year.

Again a BIG Thanks to everyone that played.
See ya on the next update and on the Discussion Section.

