Hello Everyone, big thanks for playing the Prelude, a lot more people played than I anticipated.
I will keep the updates coming, weekly.
This one is kinda big, even tho it's a weekly update. It has 4 new weapons, 3 being Melee Weapons.
Patch Notes
- Change the hp bar color for a better visibility
- Increase the Little moon distance from the player, and centralized their axis on the player sprite.
- "Shooting Speed" related texts changed to Attack speed.
- Xp collector chance to spawn reduced from 0.1 to 0.01, it's supposed to be a somewhat rare event to drop, but at every 1000 enemies was kinda too easy to drop.
- New weapon Laser Rifle.
- New weapon Steel Sword.
- New weapon Katar.
- New weapon Hammer.
- New setting option Screen Shake, since the Hammer has a screen shake effect, it can be disabled on the settings menu.
- 2 new upgrade options.
- Frisbee don't use ammo anymore and won't show the Soda skill when leveling up.
- The skin selection is now divided by Head, body and legs.
BIG THANKS to everyone who played the game, it was really cool to see so many players.
I will work on translating Roguevive along this week, so if you wanna see the game on a specific language, feel free to make a request.
But I guess if you are reading this, you are reading English already? Dunno
While the translations are important, I feel the game lacks content for now, so I will try to focus on that as Well, my plan is to Develop at least 7 maps till the end of this year.
Again a BIG Thanks to everyone that played.
See ya on the next update and on the Discussion Section.
Changed files in this update