Hello Everyone, big thanks for playing the Prelude, a lot more people played than I anticipated.

I will keep the updates coming, weekly.

This one is kinda big, even tho it's a weekly update. It has 4 new weapons, 3 being Melee Weapons.

Patch Notes

Change the hp bar color for a better visibility

Increase the Little moon distance from the player, and centralized their axis on the player sprite.

"Shooting Speed" related texts changed to Attack speed.

Xp collector chance to spawn reduced from 0.1 to 0.01, it's supposed to be a somewhat rare event to drop, but at every 1000 enemies was kinda too easy to drop.

New weapon Laser Rifle.

New weapon Steel Sword.

New weapon Katar.

New weapon Hammer.

New setting option Screen Shake, since the Hammer has a screen shake effect, it can be disabled on the settings menu.

2 new upgrade options.

Frisbee don't use ammo anymore and won't show the Soda skill when leveling up.

The skin selection is now divided by Head, body and legs.

BIG THANKS to everyone who played the game, it was really cool to see so many players.

I will work on translating Roguevive along this week, so if you wanna see the game on a specific language, feel free to make a request.

But I guess if you are reading this, you are reading English already? Dunno

While the translations are important, I feel the game lacks content for now, so I will try to focus on that as Well, my plan is to Develop at least 7 maps till the end of this year.

Again a BIG Thanks to everyone that played.

See ya on the next update and on the Discussion Section.