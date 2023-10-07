 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 7 October 2023

Update patch v0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12382673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Added corridors that can be turned in Level!.
·Fixed an issue with main menu settings.
·Optimized performance issues, now smoother than before.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2559531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link