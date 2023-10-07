·Added corridors that can be turned in Level!.
·Fixed an issue with main menu settings.
·Optimized performance issues, now smoother than before.
Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 7 October 2023
Update patch v0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
