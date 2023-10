Share · View all patches · Build 12382649 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

I've added a leaderboard to the galaxy screen. This shows the players who have conquered the most systems.

Points are awarded as follows:

Own Planet = 1pt

Own Album = 3pts

Own Artist = 5pts

Capturing tracks from other players not only increases your score, but decreases theirs.

I intend to make this system more involved during the next development phase. I just wanted to add something simple for the time being.

Enjoy!

Cheers,

Steve.