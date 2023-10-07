 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 7 October 2023

Patch Notes v1.3.7

  • Fix: Rocketing around while carrying stuff - the thing being carried was being considered something you could rocket into, with potentially annoying consequences - with this update the thing being carried is now considered 'an extension of you' and will travel with you without obstructing your path.
  • Improvement: VaQ self-suck physics was all over the place, wasn't this bad originally I swear. With this patch it's a lot less frustrating to suck yourself towards things using the VaQ.

