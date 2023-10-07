 Skip to content

Adventures of Quin85 update for 7 October 2023

PATCH 1.0.2

PATCH 1.0.2

Added more Checkpoints to Zone 7

Shoutout to Simonataa, being a Gigachad and beating Zone 7 without the nerfs.

