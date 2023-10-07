 Skip to content

The Prospector Odyssey update for 7 October 2023

Patch notes 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12382537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved melee hitbox on smaller enemies
Small visual improvements to cutscenes
Small texture edits and corrections
Fixed: Bullets sometimes not applying damage to final boss

Changed files in this update

