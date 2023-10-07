Mini patch 1.41

Hello, players!

Have made some small changes to the game, namely:

Some players could not take some items - fixed. Some players could not work making birdhouses on the workbench - fixed. Some players might not be able to chop wood - fixed. Reduced the icon of the character on the mini map. Fixed the recipe with chicken. Other minor fixes and improvements.

Have a good game and please write to our community about any bugs you find.

Some players want us to add co-op (multiplayer) to the game.

But to add it the game needs to have at least 1000 reviews, so that we have the opportunity to realize it.

If everyone who bought the game would leave a review of the game - there would be more than a thousand reviews :-)

.