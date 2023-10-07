 Skip to content

Paper Can't Fly update for 7 October 2023

Achievements! - Paper Can't Fly 0.2b Update

Hello Players!

We're excited to share the second regular update in the games' beta! We've finally added the long-awaited steam achievements, and a plethora of changes and fixes. Below you can read all the patch notes for this update.

0.2b Changelogs:

Additions:

  • Added 20 new Steam achievements:

    • Plane And Simple: Complete an easy level.
    • Piece Of Cake: Complete a normal level.
    • Piece Of Hard Cake: Complete a hard level.
    • Piece Of... Nevermind: Complete an expert level.
    • Flawless Flight: Complete any level without dying.
    • Look Ma, No Deaths!: Complete a hard level without dying.
    • Sky's The Limit: Complete an expert level without dying.
    • Origami Architect: Create a level.
    • Spreading Wings: Publish a level.
    • Test Pilot: Play a level through the level editor.
    • Top That!: Break another player's record in the leaderboards while competing against them.
    • Thumbs Up, Way Up!: Upvote a community level.
    • Terminal Velocity: Reach maximum velocity.
    • Pocket Change: Collect 10k total coins.
    • Coin-nnoisseur: Collect 100k total coins.
    • Crumpled Dreams: Die 100 times.
    • Determined Or Stubborn: Die 1k times.
    • The rest of achievements are hidden achievements...

  • Added new "Bamboo" soundtrack composed by Dion Salihu.

  • Added difficulty data to the level files, which get applied only after publishing a level.

    • Due to this change, the official levels scores have been reset, and the same will most likely apply to most levels already uploaded to the community levels.
Changes:
  • Stopped levels from loading everytime when entering a level browsing menu.
  • Level information can now be edited when publishing a level.
  • Temporarily removed all localizations except English.
Fixes:
  • Fixed infinite loading when receiving unknown errors from server.
  • Fixed inconsistent sort and time filters in level browser.
  • Fixed online level browswer loading levels twice.

