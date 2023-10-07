Achievements! - Paper Can't Fly 0.2b Update

Hello Players!

We're excited to share the second regular update in the games' beta! We've finally added the long-awaited steam achievements, and a plethora of changes and fixes. Below you can read all the patch notes for this update.

0.2b Changelogs:

Additions:

Added 20 new Steam achievements: Plane And Simple: Complete an easy level. Piece Of Cake: Complete a normal level. Piece Of Hard Cake: Complete a hard level. Piece Of... Nevermind: Complete an expert level. Flawless Flight: Complete any level without dying. Look Ma, No Deaths!: Complete a hard level without dying. Sky's The Limit: Complete an expert level without dying. Origami Architect: Create a level. Spreading Wings: Publish a level. Test Pilot: Play a level through the level editor. Top That!: Break another player's record in the leaderboards while competing against them. Thumbs Up, Way Up!: Upvote a community level. Terminal Velocity: Reach maximum velocity. Pocket Change: Collect 10k total coins. Coin-nnoisseur: Collect 100k total coins. Crumpled Dreams: Die 100 times. Determined Or Stubborn: Die 1k times. The rest of achievements are hidden achievements...

Added new "Bamboo" soundtrack composed by Dion Salihu.

Added difficulty data to the level files, which get applied only after publishing a level. Due to this change, the official levels scores have been reset, and the same will most likely apply to most levels already uploaded to the community levels.



Changes:

Stopped levels from loading everytime when entering a level browsing menu.

Level information can now be edited when publishing a level.

Temporarily removed all localizations except English.

Fixes: