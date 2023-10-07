Achievements! - Paper Can't Fly 0.2b Update

Hello Players!
We're excited to share the second regular update in the games' beta! We've finally added the long-awaited steam achievements, and a plethora of changes and fixes. Below you can read all the patch notes for this update.
0.2b Changelogs:
Additions:
-
Added 20 new Steam achievements:
- Plane And Simple: Complete an easy level.
- Piece Of Cake: Complete a normal level.
- Piece Of Hard Cake: Complete a hard level.
- Piece Of... Nevermind: Complete an expert level.
- Flawless Flight: Complete any level without dying.
- Look Ma, No Deaths!: Complete a hard level without dying.
- Sky's The Limit: Complete an expert level without dying.
- Origami Architect: Create a level.
- Spreading Wings: Publish a level.
- Test Pilot: Play a level through the level editor.
- Top That!: Break another player's record in the leaderboards while competing against them.
- Thumbs Up, Way Up!: Upvote a community level.
- Terminal Velocity: Reach maximum velocity.
- Pocket Change: Collect 10k total coins.
- Coin-nnoisseur: Collect 100k total coins.
- Crumpled Dreams: Die 100 times.
- Determined Or Stubborn: Die 1k times.
- The rest of achievements are hidden achievements...
-
Added new "Bamboo" soundtrack composed by Dion Salihu.
-
Added difficulty data to the level files, which get applied only after publishing a level.
- Due to this change, the official levels scores have been reset, and the same will most likely apply to most levels already uploaded to the community levels.
Changes:
- Stopped levels from loading everytime when entering a level browsing menu.
- Level information can now be edited when publishing a level.
- Temporarily removed all localizations except English.
Fixes:
- Fixed infinite loading when receiving unknown errors from server.
- Fixed inconsistent sort and time filters in level browser.
- Fixed online level browswer loading levels twice.
