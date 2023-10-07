Patch 0.1011

Summary

This is a minor bugfix patch that focuses on the following:

Employee system stability, especially in multiplayer

Fixing crafting recipes not consuming sometimes

More save/load fixes

Minor memory leak fixes

Next week, we'll continue to focus on reducing the amount of memory the game consumes over long play sessions which should increase framerate and overall stability. These memory fixes will take a bit longer to profile and fix, but we believe that it will be really worth it.

Thank you all very much for your continuous feedback on the Steam forums and https://discord.gg/Saleblazers -- everything helps. We also really enjoy seeing save files that have been emailed in. We hope that you'll be able to enjoy Saleblazers to its fullest extent as soon as possible!

➡️ Gameplay Changes

Silver Tongue haggling minigame is now slightly harder

Camera is now closer to the center which should make the game feel a lot better

Changed customer emote bubble icons to use the same display icons for display emotes and a new waving icon when they need help for better clarity

⚙️ Optimizations

Fixed large save bug where each chunk was potentially saved twice

Removed a large amount of material and mesh references from memory that didn't need to be there

Fixed potential cause of memory leak where items would instantiate their mesh and material when hit

Fixed potential cause of memory leak when performing illegal actions (hitting people, shooting guns, stealing items)

Fixed minor source of memory leak when items perform queries around them

Removed several unnecessary scripts from character prefabs to save on memory

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed a case in which crafting recipes could not be consumed

Fixed a major cause of employee code constantly disconnecting players who were in a multiplayer session

Fixed a major cause of employee code not syncing properly between clients\

Fixed bug where items would float in the air and not be able to be interacted with if an employee restocked a container with that item

Fixed a major root reasons for potential disconnects with employee task code

Fixed issue with container not saving if dragging items in them with drag-placing

Removed errant Roof Piece 2x1 from player crafting and moved it to hammer crafting

Fixed one potential cause of losing recipes

If the player lost the Bamboo Cup recipe, it will be unlocked via a fallback now

Fixed one case of attributes being lost on items upon saving/loading

Fixed shop specialties not saving and loading properly

Fixed potential disconnect with container code

Fixed potential disconnect with inventory code

Fixed potential disconnect with world streaming code

Fixed potential disconnect with attribute giver

Fixed potential disconnect to AI input reading code

Fixed potential disconnect with trees code that would also prevent you from loading save files with this issue

Fixed potential disconnect with shop code

Fixed collider issues with OMEN DLC items

Fixed material sorting issue with activate totem FX

Fixed material sorting issue with customer help bubbles

🎨 Art Changes

Fixed incorrect rotation of planting box

Fixed Z-fighting with diagonal beam building pieces and horizontal/vertical beam building pieces

Fixed flower pot clipping in Kazai Village city hall

Players and AI should now have walking animations that match their movement speed better at the default move speed



Players no longer do the splits when teleporting

Fixed customers sometimes not moving their legs after purchasing an item

🎷 Audio Changes