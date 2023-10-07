Patch 0.1011

Summary
This is a minor bugfix patch that focuses on the following:
- Employee system stability, especially in multiplayer
- Fixing crafting recipes not consuming sometimes
- More save/load fixes
- Minor memory leak fixes
Next week, we'll continue to focus on reducing the amount of memory the game consumes over long play sessions which should increase framerate and overall stability. These memory fixes will take a bit longer to profile and fix, but we believe that it will be really worth it.
Thank you all very much for your continuous feedback on the Steam forums and https://discord.gg/Saleblazers -- everything helps. We also really enjoy seeing save files that have been emailed in. We hope that you'll be able to enjoy Saleblazers to its fullest extent as soon as possible!
➡️ Gameplay Changes
- Silver Tongue haggling minigame is now slightly harder
- Camera is now closer to the center which should make the game feel a lot better
- Changed customer emote bubble icons to use the same display icons for display emotes and a new waving icon when they need help for better clarity
⚙️ Optimizations
- Fixed large save bug where each chunk was potentially saved twice
- Removed a large amount of material and mesh references from memory that didn't need to be there
- Fixed potential cause of memory leak where items would instantiate their mesh and material when hit
- Fixed potential cause of memory leak when performing illegal actions (hitting people, shooting guns, stealing items)
- Fixed minor source of memory leak when items perform queries around them
- Removed several unnecessary scripts from character prefabs to save on memory
🛠️ Fixes
- Fixed a case in which crafting recipes could not be consumed
- Fixed a major cause of employee code constantly disconnecting players who were in a multiplayer session
- Fixed a major cause of employee code not syncing properly between clients\
- Fixed bug where items would float in the air and not be able to be interacted with if an employee restocked a container with that item
- Fixed a major root reasons for potential disconnects with employee task code
- Fixed issue with container not saving if dragging items in them with drag-placing
- Removed errant Roof Piece 2x1 from player crafting and moved it to hammer crafting
- Fixed one potential cause of losing recipes
- If the player lost the Bamboo Cup recipe, it will be unlocked via a fallback now
- Fixed one case of attributes being lost on items upon saving/loading
- Fixed shop specialties not saving and loading properly
- Fixed potential disconnect with container code
- Fixed potential disconnect with inventory code
- Fixed potential disconnect with world streaming code
- Fixed potential disconnect with attribute giver
- Fixed potential disconnect to AI input reading code
- Fixed potential disconnect with trees code that would also prevent you from loading save files with this issue
- Fixed potential disconnect with shop code
- Fixed collider issues with OMEN DLC items
- Fixed material sorting issue with activate totem FX
- Fixed material sorting issue with customer help bubbles
🎨 Art Changes
- Fixed incorrect rotation of planting box
- Fixed Z-fighting with diagonal beam building pieces and horizontal/vertical beam building pieces
- Fixed flower pot clipping in Kazai Village city hall
- Players and AI should now have walking animations that match their movement speed better at the default move speed
- Players no longer do the splits when teleporting
- Fixed customers sometimes not moving their legs after purchasing an item
🎷 Audio Changes
- Fixed shop policies sfx playing double
- Reduced audio levels of shop policy UI
- Reduced cooldown for shop music reducing intensity level
- New version of New Bedstone music with more even levels
- New bell interaction sound
Changed files in this update