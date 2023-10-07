- Fixed an issue where parties wouldn't list correctly when exiting the managing window
- Fixed an issue where the Party Info Window wouldn't show up
- Fixed an issue where the game hungs a bit when freeing the captive from the "Divine Hunt"-Quest
- Added the party synergy as additional info on the Party Info Window
- Adjusted the tooltips for the Party synergy bonus to clarify, that teamwork skills require a Guild Upgrade and that it is not available yet.
0.6587
