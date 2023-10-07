Reduced the amount of mutant yells/screams.
Fixed minor door replication bug.
Fixed locker replication bug.
Minor code improvement to increase performance.
Grove Laboratory map graffiti fix.
Inside the Labs update for 7 October 2023
Version 0.0.3
