Inside the Labs update for 7 October 2023

Version 0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12382381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reduced the amount of mutant yells/screams.
Fixed minor door replication bug.
Fixed locker replication bug.
Minor code improvement to increase performance.
Grove Laboratory map graffiti fix.

