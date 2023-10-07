10/7/2023 PATCH NOTES

Cheers, PhaigeX employees!
Workplace adjustments and improvements are on-going, and here's another batch of patches to the current updates' issues that players and the developers pointed out. The quest for a safe and rewarding workplace is never-ending.
Gameplay Changes
Pluvia Fixes
- Homing wepaon fixes against boss 2nd stage
Arbalest Fixes
- Interactions with Buster Beam
- Tech Meter Generation Adjustments
- Asteroid Obstacles messing with Mode Shift mechanics
Rave-N Fixes
- SP Tech Bug usable while docked with any Support Arms
Sledgenaut Fixes
- Ramming effect collission adjustments
- Strike Anchor hooking bugs
- Composite Armor cooldown reduction adjustments
Oracle Fixes
- SP Icon changes to reflect the presence of hacked units for self-destruct
-
Passives Changes
- Emergency Repair base cooldown adjustments
Others
- Reduce experience of drone units spawning from enemy ships
- Background fixes resulting from new camera zoom level
Thanks again for the feedback and suggestions. We have done a lot of fixes at this point, that we can finally proceed to the next milestone and cover for any unexpected issues that might pop up.
Towards a brighter future,
The PhaigeX MegaCorp.
