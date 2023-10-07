 Skip to content

PhaigeX: Hyperspace Survivors update for 7 October 2023

10/7/2023 PATCH NOTES

10/7/2023 PATCH NOTES

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cheers, PhaigeX employees!

Workplace adjustments and improvements are on-going, and here's another batch of patches to the current updates' issues that players and the developers pointed out. The quest for a safe and rewarding workplace is never-ending.

Gameplay Changes

  • Pluvia Fixes
  • Homing wepaon fixes against boss 2nd stage
  • Arbalest Fixes
  • Interactions with Buster Beam
  • Tech Meter Generation Adjustments
  • Asteroid Obstacles messing with Mode Shift mechanics
  • Rave-N Fixes
  • SP Tech Bug usable while docked with any Support Arms
  • Sledgenaut Fixes
  • Ramming effect collission adjustments
  • Strike Anchor hooking bugs
  • Composite Armor cooldown reduction adjustments
  • Oracle Fixes
  • SP Icon changes to reflect the presence of hacked units for self-destruct
  • Passives Changes
  • Emergency Repair base cooldown adjustments
  • Others
  • Reduce experience of drone units spawning from enemy ships
  • Background fixes resulting from new camera zoom level

Thanks again for the feedback and suggestions. We have done a lot of fixes at this point, that we can finally proceed to the next milestone and cover for any unexpected issues that might pop up.

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.

Changed files in this update

