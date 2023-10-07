10/7/2023 PATCH NOTES

Cheers, PhaigeX employees!

Workplace adjustments and improvements are on-going, and here's another batch of patches to the current updates' issues that players and the developers pointed out. The quest for a safe and rewarding workplace is never-ending.

Gameplay Changes

Pluvia Fixes

Homing wepaon fixes against boss 2nd stage

Arbalest Fixes

Interactions with Buster Beam

Tech Meter Generation Adjustments

Asteroid Obstacles messing with Mode Shift mechanics

Rave-N Fixes

SP Tech Bug usable while docked with any Support Arms

Sledgenaut Fixes

Ramming effect collission adjustments

Strike Anchor hooking bugs

Composite Armor cooldown reduction adjustments

Oracle Fixes

SP Icon changes to reflect the presence of hacked units for self-destruct

Passives Changes

Emergency Repair base cooldown adjustments

Others

Reduce experience of drone units spawning from enemy ships

Background fixes resulting from new camera zoom level

Thanks again for the feedback and suggestions. We have done a lot of fixes at this point, that we can finally proceed to the next milestone and cover for any unexpected issues that might pop up.

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.