Ver. 0.2.34 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.34 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

■Change caravan level maximum from 999 to 9999

Raised the upper limit because there were already several caravans with the upper level limit. The level of BLESSINGS goes up, but other bonuses, such as strength, are less likely to go up.

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

Please continue to observe the caravan.