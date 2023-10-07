-== Patch Notes for v0.97 ==

-Minigun acceleration is faster. Damage increased, added push movement.
-Revolver damage increased, cadency lowered
-LMG: dmg increased, precision lowered
-Pipe Rifle: damage increased, zoom increased
-N.16: Slightly damage increase, added mid-zoom as alt-fire.
-Rocket Launcher: Direct-hit damage increased
-All explosions damage slightly increased.
-Double Barrel shotguns - Left Mouse Button fires a single barrel, Right Mouse Button fires both.
-Shotgun Ammo pickup: Decreased from 5 to 4
-Fixed missing purchased Dvd 5
-Fixed Trapped Gen2 Action Figure icon
-Added Frame Cap on Options Screen
-Enemy detection/attack range slightly increased
-Bunny Zombie Girl will not disappear after Chapter 1 anymore.
-Removed Zombie Miniguns from dropping.
-Visual changes for more contrast
