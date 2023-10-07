-== Patch Notes for v0.97 ==

-Minigun acceleration is faster. Damage increased, added push movement.

-Revolver damage increased, cadency lowered

-LMG: dmg increased, precision lowered

-Pipe Rifle: damage increased, zoom increased

-N.16: Slightly damage increase, added mid-zoom as alt-fire.

-Rocket Launcher: Direct-hit damage increased

-All explosions damage slightly increased.

-Double Barrel shotguns - Left Mouse Button fires a single barrel, Right Mouse Button fires both.

-Shotgun Ammo pickup: Decreased from 5 to 4

-Fixed missing purchased Dvd 5

-Fixed Trapped Gen2 Action Figure icon

-Added Frame Cap on Options Screen

-Enemy detection/attack range slightly increased

-Bunny Zombie Girl will not disappear after Chapter 1 anymore.

-Removed Zombie Miniguns from dropping.

-Visual changes for more contrast