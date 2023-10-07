Halloween/ViewmodelUpdate!

An update just in time for Halloween for all you horror fans out there!
- New viewmodel. You now have a scanner gun! Instead of scanning from your invisible hands you now scan from a fully modelled gun! Plus the scan beams are a new exciting colour.
- Fixed the editors camera to not be really annoying and slidey.
- Fixed some music cracking when it loops back around.
- Fixed massive performance issue in one of the editor's menus.
- Massive performance gains and fixes across the board.
- Option in Accessibility menu to disable showing your score and hints.
- Fixed annoying level design in Vivid workshop level.
Changed files in this update