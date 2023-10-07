 Skip to content

Blinded by Fear update for 7 October 2023

Halloween/ViewmodelUpdate!

Build 12382179 · Last edited by Wendy

An update just in time for Halloween for all you horror fans out there!

  • New viewmodel. You now have a scanner gun! Instead of scanning from your invisible hands you now scan from a fully modelled gun! Plus the scan beams are a new exciting colour.
  • Fixed the editors camera to not be really annoying and slidey.
  • Fixed some music cracking when it loops back around.
  • Fixed massive performance issue in one of the editor's menus.
  • Massive performance gains and fixes across the board.
  • Option in Accessibility menu to disable showing your score and hints.
  • Fixed annoying level design in Vivid workshop level.

