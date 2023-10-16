"Dark Gravity Prologue" is available now - for Free!

Grab your controller, fellow gamers! Today, we're announcing the arrival of an epic moment we've all been waiting for - the premiere of a game that will change the rules of the game! Welcome to the world of "Dark Gravity Prologue," where action is at your fingertips, and gameplay is pure magic.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1776590/Dark_Gravity_Prologue/

What's "Dark Gravity Prologue" all about?

"Dark Gravity Prologue" is a real treat for gamers seeking a slightly different adventure. You'll step into the shoes of a character whose gravity-manipulating abilities open the doors to incredible challenges. Jump, float, and explore an extraordinary land filled with mysterious mazes and foes you'll need to conquer.

Why should you play "Dark Gravity Prologue" now?

You're probably wondering. Well, we've got some good news for you - "Dark Gravity Prologue" is available for free! Yes, you heard it right, this fantastic game is now accessible for you to try at no cost. It's a unique opportunity to experience gameplay that will stay with you for a long time.

Get ready for the adventure!

If you're up for the challenge, there's nothing left to do but head to the "Dark Gravity Prologue" page on Steam and immerse yourself in this fascinating journey. Great possibilities, mysteries, and unpredictable moments await you - and all for free! Join other gamers and let yourself be drawn into the dark magnetism of "Dark Gravity Prologue."

Plan your journey now!

Wishing you an exciting gameplay and unforgettable moments in the world of "Dark Gravity Prologue!"