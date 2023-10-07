0.9.22 Changelog

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Added (4)
- Added a mandatory whitelist file for panorama's AsyncWebRequest function. The
-unrestrictedwebrequests launch argument will skip this file and allow all requests
- Added option to set paint colour from surface normal (
mom_paint_color_from_normal) (game/issues/951)
- Added support for escape sequences
\n,
\t,
\", and
\\ in VMF and BSP #60 #1899
- Added support for multiroot KV1 in kv3t.
Fixed (17)
- Crash when firing Defrag machine gun or railgun
- Fixed Hammer crashes related to entity outputs
- Fixed Hammer crashes related to saving and loading files
- Fixed
-multirun not working #882
- Fixed
player_speedmod not working in singleplayer when inputs are not called directly from the player
- Fixed certain VTFs failing to load due to added resources (game/issues/1223)
- Fixed explosive decals appearing on both sides of thin brush surfaces (game/issues/1929)
- Fixed hammer block tool creating brushes that stick out 0.25 units in each direction
- Fixed instance outputs bugs
- Fixed issues with some collision traces, notably bullet impact traces on displacements
- Fixed opening the game menu sometimes requiring an extra ESC input. (game/issues/2102)
- Fixed sticky explosive decals not appearing on walls/ceilings (game/issues/1929)
- Fixed string truncation when using SetMessage input on point_worldtext
- Fixed trigger_look not working (game/issues/1617)
- Prevent a crash when the surface vertex count exceeds the max decal vertex limit
- [Hammer] using '\n' in any text field will cause hammer to error out while trying to open the vmf (game/issues/1899)
- point_worldtext input 'SetMessage' does not change passed 7 letters (game/issues/1905)
Improved (5)
- Fogui FarZ can now be set to -1 (Default value), which disables the override
- Fogui now allows users to enter and copy numbers manually on sliders
- Made SJ/RJ/defrag explosion decals fade out (controlled by
mom_sj_decals_fade/
mom_rj_decals_fade/
mom_df_decals_fade) (game/issues/2101)
- Ported Select Entity dialog to Qt
-
ambient_generic now finds Sound Source entity's every time it is played, not only when initialized
