・You can now move in the village using the A and D keys.

・We have fixed a bug where the effects of the fortune-telling choices would persist until the next exploration.

・We have fixed a bug where right-clicking immediately after opening the outfit shop would cause the display to glitch.

・We have fixed a bug where pressing the × button the moment you open the amulet exchange would cause the display to glitch.

・We have fixed an issue where the text would be cut off when you have a certain number of berries.