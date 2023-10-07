 Skip to content

IGNISTONE update for 7 October 2023

Ver 2.1

Ver 2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・You can now move in the village using the A and D keys.
・We have fixed a bug where the effects of the fortune-telling choices would persist until the next exploration.
・We have fixed a bug where right-clicking immediately after opening the outfit shop would cause the display to glitch.
・We have fixed a bug where pressing the × button the moment you open the amulet exchange would cause the display to glitch.
・We have fixed an issue where the text would be cut off when you have a certain number of berries.

