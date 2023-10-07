Fellowship Patch Update 2023-10-07

Greetings Heroes of Elderida,
We're excited to unveil another layer of refinement in our ongoing efforts to enhance your gameplay experience. This update brings a blend of new features, tweaks, and bug fixes. Here are the detailed patch notes for version 0.0.49:
New Additions
- Reduced spawn position for resurrection shrines and keys.
- Mini boss shrine requirements are now retroactive.
- Changed Ruby attack bonus from an absolute value to a multiplier bonus.
- Refined Armor attribute's calculations.
- Unique item drop tables introduced for different maps.
- All heroes can now interact with objects, not just the leader.
- Alterations to skill upgrade info on level-up cards:
- Fixed a display issue with empty upgrade info.
- Full list of attributes will always be visible, even if the current level doesn't upgrade a particular attribute.
- Increased the visible attributes on the card from 4 to 5.
Heroes
- Increased energy requirements for combo skills.
- Energy gain is now based on enemy kills instead of XP earned.
- Damage reduction for the "Vortex of Retribution" combo.
- New particle effects for specific skills:
- Warrior: Sword Fall
- Warrior: Double Slash
- Archer: Holy Piercer
Enemies
- Refined enemy balance in the Ruins of Eldrida.
- The Kamikaze Goblin enemy has been temporarily removed.
General Bug Fixes
- Fixed synergy activation/deactivation issues.
- Resolved the issue of floating slingshot projectiles in the Burning Village region.
- Bug fix for the hero health bar flipping with the hero model.
Your feedback remains invaluable. We hope these changes provide a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. Stay tuned for further updates!
The Fellowship Team
