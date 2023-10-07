Fellowship Patch Update 2023-10-07

Greetings Heroes of Elderida,

We're excited to unveil another layer of refinement in our ongoing efforts to enhance your gameplay experience. This update brings a blend of new features, tweaks, and bug fixes. Here are the detailed patch notes for version 0.0.49:

New Additions

Reduced spawn position for resurrection shrines and keys.

Mini boss shrine requirements are now retroactive.

Changed Ruby attack bonus from an absolute value to a multiplier bonus.

Refined Armor attribute's calculations.

Unique item drop tables introduced for different maps.

All heroes can now interact with objects, not just the leader.

Alterations to skill upgrade info on level-up cards:

Fixed a display issue with empty upgrade info.

Full list of attributes will always be visible, even if the current level doesn't upgrade a particular attribute.

Increased the visible attributes on the card from 4 to 5.

Heroes

Increased energy requirements for combo skills.

Energy gain is now based on enemy kills instead of XP earned.

Damage reduction for the "Vortex of Retribution" combo.

New particle effects for specific skills:

Warrior: Sword Fall

Warrior: Double Slash

Archer: Holy Piercer

Enemies

Refined enemy balance in the Ruins of Eldrida.

The Kamikaze Goblin enemy has been temporarily removed.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed synergy activation/deactivation issues.

Resolved the issue of floating slingshot projectiles in the Burning Village region.

Bug fix for the hero health bar flipping with the hero model.

Your feedback remains invaluable. We hope these changes provide a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. Stay tuned for further updates!

The Fellowship Team