Version 1.51c Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- New music track Alternative music for Fall season added
- Player damage text size increased compared to enemies
- Slightly reduced miniboss HP on first dungeon level
- Resized Greenhouse to better fit a maxed upgraded drones
- Removed Pixie cards from printer and museum redeem screens
- Increased Max Eatable pixie cards by 1 each (synergy 3>4, friendship 5>6)
- Added warning mark above doors before Mini boss room in case players don’t pay attention to minimap.
Bugs Fixed
- Pet will no longer changes areas when you do when they are in queue
- Equip page can be used with controller again
- Posters in print shop sometimes not loading
- Enemy movement no so janky
- Teleporting button for pet no longer returns “busy” if your pet is attacking.
Known Issues:
- Water drone having issues and not watering animation in greenhouse.
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Tobias pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
