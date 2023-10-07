 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 7 October 2023

Version 1.51c Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12381830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • New music track Alternative music for Fall season added
  • Player damage text size increased compared to enemies
  • Slightly reduced miniboss HP on first dungeon level
  • Resized Greenhouse to better fit a maxed upgraded drones
  • Removed Pixie cards from printer and museum redeem screens
  • Increased Max Eatable pixie cards by 1 each (synergy 3>4, friendship 5>6)
  • Added warning mark above doors before Mini boss room in case players don’t pay attention to minimap.

Bugs Fixed

  • Pet will no longer changes areas when you do when they are in queue
  • Equip page can be used with controller again
  • Posters in print shop sometimes not loading
  • Enemy movement no so janky
  • Teleporting button for pet no longer returns “busy” if your pet is attacking.

Known Issues:

  • Water drone having issues and not watering animation in greenhouse.
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Tobias pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale

