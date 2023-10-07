Patch v.1.0.5 - New events and further improvements

Hello everyone,
Here are some more improvements and 2 new events added to the game:
- Flashlight lasts further 50%
- Increased overall brightness slightly.
- Added 2 more ingame events.
- After the second visit on the house, added new objectives to make it easier for players for figure out what needs to be done.
- Increased the distance of pickup icon for important items even more.
- Fixed the bug which the ambient music won't loop.
- Lighter item has now new text to make it easier as to what players can use it for.
Changed files in this update