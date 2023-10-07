 Skip to content

Ontotis update for 7 October 2023

Patch v.1.0.5 - New events and further improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12381829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
Here are some more improvements and 2 new events added to the game:

  • Flashlight lasts further 50%
  • Increased overall brightness slightly.
  • Added 2 more ingame events.
  • After the second visit on the house, added new objectives to make it easier for players for figure out what needs to be done.
  • Increased the distance of pickup icon for important items even more.
  • Fixed the bug which the ambient music won't loop.
  • Lighter item has now new text to make it easier as to what players can use it for.

