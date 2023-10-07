 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 7 October 2023

P&C HotFix: 071023

Share · View all patches · Build 12381758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While working on 🦋💤

Size: 247 KBs

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Alchemist Ring not being effective for Zeal yield
ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost Ending description crashing at Sonnet's
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy REMIX Mode starts at Oni Crater
ːswirliesː Fixed white screen after finishing Creamy&Emi event on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Oni Princess panty delivery
ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest Princess "Random" animation possibly giving F/M variants even without the Cardinal Bell
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when delivering an "empty slot" to Serpentia on the Sky Lift's ground floor.
ːswirliesː Fixed Moss Princess not being called by her name during her NSFW event

