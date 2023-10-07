P&C HotFix: 071023

While working on 🦋💤

Size: 247 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Alchemist Ring not being effective for Zeal yield

ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost Ending description crashing at Sonnet's

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy REMIX Mode starts at Oni Crater

ːswirliesː Fixed white screen after finishing Creamy&Emi event on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Oni Princess panty delivery

ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest Princess "Random" animation possibly giving F/M variants even without the Cardinal Bell

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when delivering an "empty slot" to Serpentia on the Sky Lift's ground floor.

ːswirliesː Fixed Moss Princess not being called by her name during her NSFW event