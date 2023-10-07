 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 7 October 2023

Patch v1.1.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed scaling of 'Void Slash':
    -- Base is now 1.5 x STR
    -- Increases proportional to percentage of magic absorbed (relative to max HP)

