- Changed scaling of 'Void Slash':
-- Base is now 1.5 x STR
-- Increases proportional to percentage of magic absorbed (relative to max HP)
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 7 October 2023
Patch v1.1.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2485551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update