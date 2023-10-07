Beautified Event Dialogue Window - add images, rearranged description & choices,made choice outline clearer, made the event prompts flow more smoothly.
Beautified Tower Upgrade Window - replaced all upgrade buttons with Icons instead of Text, and moved every UI element around to fit the changes.
Added blood splatter to show locations of recent monster deaths.
Shrank monster HP bar display. 25% shorter, 80% thinner.
Boundless Paths Playtest update for 7 October 2023
0.31 New Tower Upgrade and Event Images
Changed files in this update