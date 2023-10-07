Hotfix 2.9.1

Fellow Character Enthusiasts,
sadly a bug prevented the newly added horses from getting exported, but it's now been fixed. We also made sure the 3 frame version looks decent as well for our RPG Maker users :)
- cub3 (Florian)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
sadly a bug prevented the newly added horses from getting exported, but it's now been fixed. We also made sure the 3 frame version looks decent as well for our RPG Maker users :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update