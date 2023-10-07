 Skip to content

8D Character Creator update for 7 October 2023

Hotfix 2.9.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fellow Character Enthusiasts,

sadly a bug prevented the newly added horses from getting exported, but it's now been fixed. We also made sure the 3 frame version looks decent as well for our RPG Maker users :)

  • cub3 (Florian)

Changed files in this update

