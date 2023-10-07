 Skip to content

Mini Putt update for 7 October 2023

👻🏚️ Spooky Update! 👻🏚️

Build 12381681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boo! Did we get your attention? We've got two thrilling surprises in store for you in this latest update:

Haunted House Map: Welcome to our spook-tacular new mini golf course! Tucked away in an eerie haunted mansion, this map promises both chills and thrills. Ghostly apparitions and creepy cobwebs will test your nerve while you tackle some of the eerie holes. Do you have the spirit to conquer our haunted challenges and make it out on par?

Controller Support: We've heard your eerie echoes for better control, and we're introducing controller support. Now, you can putt with precision, maneuver with mastery, and maybe even dodge a ghost or two using your favorite gamepad.

Stay spooky and happy putting!

