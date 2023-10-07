Update - v2.1.0 New multiplayer mode "Medley Island" !!

Thanks for playing GFI!

New multiplayer mode "Medley Island" is now available!

In the new area "Medley Island," up to 6 players can gather and interact with each other at the same time.Players can challenge each other to battles in a medley of 12 different groove fits.

During battles, players can use items such as "Virtual Gnu" and "Frustrating Samba" to interrupt the other player!

Participate in as many battles as you can to become a world ranker!

The Steam version of Groove Fit Island! finally supports full body tracking!

Get into a groove and get fit with your favorite avatar!

Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!

We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!