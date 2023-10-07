Ver0.5.53 Update

Hi, we are the Heaven Seeker development team.

Based on your feedback, we have made the following updates.

In particular, we have tweaked the balance for the early exploration phase to make it faster.

We've also made adjustments to several unclear UI elements.

We've also fixed bugs and added a more readable Japanese font.

We hope that those who play in Japanese will check this out.

"New Features"

At the entrance, initial equipment will now appear when you approach the player character.

When equipped with a Side Book, you can now view the information of the equipped Side Book.

The shop will now display information when you approach a side book or artifact.

In the shop, if you don't have enough money, the price is now displayed in red.

*Added an option to switch fonts when the language setting is Japanese.

"Balance Adjustments"

A special Side Book is now given to the grimoire at the beginning of exploration.

In Area 1, we have reduced the HP of appearing enemies.

*In Area 1, we have adjusted the timing of treasure chest appearances.

"Bug fixes"

Fixed an issue where the trajectory of the Wave spell was tilted to the left.

Adjusted behavior so that spawned treasure chests are less likely to fall into hole.