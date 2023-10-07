Exciting Staff Upgrades in City Game Studio v1.15.4!

Hey Game Dev Enthusiasts,

I'm thrilled to announce the latest update, City Game Studio v1.15.4, bringing you a host of fantastic improvements focused on your studio's staff management!

Staff Panel Revolutionized:

I've overhauled the staff panel, making it even more user-friendly. Now, with the new 'Hire and Assign Everybody' button, managing your team has never been more straightforward. We've also paid attention to the details, refining icons to ensure seamless navigation. The 'Hire and Assign' icon now perfectly matches the one on the main menu, offering a cohesive experience. Additionally, when poaching employees, the revamped icon ensures consistency with the employee information panel.

Effortless Employee Management:

Your game development journey just got smoother. These enhancements are designed to streamline your studio's growth, making it more intuitive and enjoyable. As always, these changes come from your feedback and the passion I pour into this game as a solo developer.

Thank you for your continued support! Your enthusiasm fuels my work. Dive into City Game Studio v1.15.4 and experience the evolution firsthand. Let's craft incredible games and shape the gaming industry together.

Stay creative and game on!

Best,

Xavier aka Binogure