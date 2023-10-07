 Skip to content

Those Left Behind update for 7 October 2023

v1.0.35 - Free Survivor Sense and less difficult combat for easy mode

v1.0.35

Balance

  1. make survivor sense level 1 default (players can use survivor sense from the beginning)
  2. make the distance at which zombies start attacking dependent on game difficulty (e.g. on easy difficulty, the player must be closer for the zombies to start attacking)

Other

  1. make interaction mechanic more responsive (i.e. it is easier to interact with things)
  2. change camera view pitch main from -45 degrees to -55 degrees (players can "look down more")
  3. reduce base scavening music volume by 33%
  4. prevent noise particles spawning from player footsteps in 1st person perspective (it looked annoying)

