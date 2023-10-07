v1.0.35 - Free Survivor Sense and less difficult combat for easy mode

v1.0.35
Balance
- make survivor sense level 1 default (players can use survivor sense from the beginning)
- make the distance at which zombies start attacking dependent on game difficulty (e.g. on easy difficulty, the player must be closer for the zombies to start attacking)
Other
- make interaction mechanic more responsive (i.e. it is easier to interact with things)
- change camera view pitch main from -45 degrees to -55 degrees (players can "look down more")
- reduce base scavening music volume by 33%
- prevent noise particles spawning from player footsteps in 1st person perspective (it looked annoying)
Changed files in this update