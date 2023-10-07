Recent Updates Summary

Share · View all patches · Build 12381211 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 06:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Added desert symbols, swamp symbols, and island symbols for plants to indicate that they are only generated in the corresponding environment

Plants without special signs generated in regular areas

Vegetation like bodies are generated with a 1% probability at any terrain

Added several plants from swampy areas: reed, lotus root, moss, pitcher plant, alder, and mangrove

Sand, silt, soil, and other substrates can all grow plants, but a layer of probability of plants is added according to the type of substrate.

Removed an early architectural ID and removed the conceptual entity.

A 'building' that cannot manufacture items or grow plants is not considered a 'building' that requires special records.

The field and incubator are labeled with plant growth containers.

The formula itself has a maximum quantity limit for each batch

The time required for production will be calculated by batch

A semi-finished product link has been added for production and construction to facilitate subsequent logic.

The character will not collect all the materials before going to production and construction, but will go back and forth to fill in the semi-finished products, and finally proceed with production and construction.

As for the manually manufactured positioning, it can be completed in the backpack, so a semi-finished product will not be placed on the ground for the time being.

Tasks that already have semi-finished products will reuse them after being placed back, and will not be stacked when placed back or split when received.

Added weight bearing restrictions for species. If the raw materials used for production and construction exceed the load, they will no longer continue to collect materials, but will be preferentially filled in semi-finished products.

When the character is overloaded and cannot pick up materials, they will give up production and construction

When the character is overloaded, they do not perform tasks such as manufacturing, building, picking, planting, etc

Added a map instruction for disassembling semi-finished products.

The raw materials filled in semi-finished products need to be disassembled before they can be retrieved. When disassembling the semi-finished products in use, it will be found that the semi-finished products are lost, which will trigger the logic of task failure normally.

The formula supports raw materials measured by attributes

The management of formula related quantities is the measurement of the "portion" of this formula, rather than the measurement of the output

The default output of the target product is 1, and formulas with different output can be defined to adapt to different production scales.

The attribute raw materials of the formula can now have a minimum attribute limit, and items that do not have the corresponding attribute value will be skipped when adding an item lock with the formula.

Added some textile formulas

Various fibers (raw materials for converting corresponding attribute values) are used to manufacture yarn, yarn is used to make strands, yarn is used to make belt fabrics, yarn is used to make fabrics, and strand is used to make ropes

The materials used to manufacture yarn are limited to textile fibers, which are specialized as fibers

Both fiber and textile fiber properties are given simultaneously

Added a knowledge of textile principles, which is required for most textile related formulas.

The weaving machine is exempt from the textile principle requirement of 100.

The attribute value of raw material textile fibers in formula 1 for fiber yarn should be at least 0.5

Added formulas for 7 types of artificial fibers and 7 types of synthetic fibers

Added a new type of biological herbivorous giant silkworm that eats grass and produces silk

Soybean meal and rapeseed cake are both added with animal feeding habits and can be used as feed

Specialization of cow's milk into milk

The reed has attachments reed straw

Added bamboo with a biomass accumulation rate of 400 (currently the highest)

Added papaya plants and a formula that can be manually manufactured to extract papain from papaya

Added knowledge of hydraulic principles

Added a machine hydraulic oil press for pressing oil from soybeans and rapeseed

Added mineral calcium carbide, yellow phosphorus,

Added formulas for calcium carbide to produce acetylene, acetylene to produce acetaldehyde, acetaldehyde to produce acetic acid, acetic acid and acetylene to produce vinyl acetate, vinyl acetate to produce polyvinyl alcohol, polyvinyl alcohol and soybean meal to produce soybean protein fiber

Formula for manufacturing milk protein fiber with the addition of milk and polyvinyl alcohol

Some formulas that require air, so the "air bag" is used as a "catalyst" for a formula that produces air

Added preparation of materials available from the environment: carbon disulfide, methane, acetic anhydride, acetyl chloride, hydrochloric acid, phosphorus trichloride, soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, sodium acetate, calcium acetate, dichloromethane, acetone, benzene, hydrogen, ethylene, propane, propylene, copper oxide, copper hydroxide, ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, propylene glycol, butanediol, methanol, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, polyvinyl alcohol, N-methylmorpholine nitrogen oxide, N-methylmorpholine, morpholine, Diethanolamine, dimethyl carbonate, carbon dioxide, zinc oxide, terephthalic acid, p-xylene, caprolactam, cyclohexanone

Added formulas for steel bars and cement

Added formula for producing peptone using soybean meal and papain, or protease

Added formula for manufacturing universal culture medium using peptone

A protein percentage attribute has been added, as well as a formula for using this attribute to decompose high protein items into peptone.

Approximately 30 new microorganisms have been added, as well as several formulas that consume universal culture media to proliferate them and utilize them to produce products

The protein percentage attribute of the raw material in Peptone Formula 1 for high protein products should be at least 0.2

Added bacterial blind box items and bacterial blind box item pool. The use of humus and a large amount of culture medium to create blind box items implies the process of separation, purification, and cultivation.

Each strain should be added to this item pool and set weights by default.

Consume the bacterial strain blind box to obtain a sample of microorganisms extracted from the item pool. This is the only source of original strains for fermentation engineering that do not rely on purchasing and collecting garbage.

Added biogas digesters that can consume humus to produce methane

Added a formula for producing ethanol using wood and microbial fermentation

Added starch percentage attribute and added corresponding attribute values for wheat, corn, and rice

Added a formula for producing ethanol from raw materials with starch percentage properties fermented by alcohol yeast

Classify all the instructions related to the blueprint into the blueprint class

Some messages will support clicking to jump, such as messages about character injuries

Damage information: Enemy's damage received in red, friendly and neutral damage received in green

Added an exit button

Text on the specific semi-finished product and quantity added to the semi-finished product

Added text display of some item attributes

The recipe has added links to buttons such as raw materials, skills, knowledge, and target objects, optimizing the display. Display a list of equipment items that support the production of this formula and link jumps

Displayed the pre knowledge set of knowledge, knowledge set treating it as the pre knowledge, formulas requiring it and link jumping

Display the pre knowledge of the skill, formula requiring it and link jump

Display the formula that can generate the item, production formulas the item supports and link jump. Added a name filter box to facilitate the retrieval of various items' functions

Added a button to jump to the item panel on the item stack details page

Supports built-in graphic and textual documents, allowing for text retrieval of titles and document text

Within the document text, lines that match the retrieved text will be displayed in dark color

The path is as follows

Texts/Local Language ID/Entry Name.txt

Texts/Local Language Identification/Image Name.png

A separate line of [[image name. png]] in the document text is used to reference the corresponding image